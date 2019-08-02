PITB, SED launch system for teachers’ promotions, transfer, inquiries

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with School Education Department (SED) has launched Human Resource Management System (HRMS) where 386,000 schoolteachers and 4,000 supervisory staff will upload their complete data which will enable the School Education Department to not only access teachers’ profile on a click but will also assist in performance based decision making, promotions, transfers, inquiries and dismissals without any hassle.

Secretary Education Department Punjab, Capt. Retd. Muhammad Mahmood along with Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor launched the Human Resource Management System (HRMS). Muhammad Mahmood said that HRMS will help the department in automating processes and provides remote access and employee self-service while replacing a highly cumbersome and time consuming conventional mechanism. He lauded the efforts of PITB for reviving and automation of government departments.