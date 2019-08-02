NAB recovers over Rs 2.8bn from illegal housing societies in two years

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore issued its two-year performance report related to the housing sector, according to which the regional bureau succeeded in holding recovery agreements amounting to Rs 3 billion, of which Rs 2.80 billion have been recovered from corrupt elements so far.

According to a statement, the bureau during October 2017 to July 2019 took up 62 cases for investigations, of which 40 cases had been settled down, whereas, the remaining 22 cases of alleged illegal housing societies are under probe. It said that during the last two years, indirect recoveries worth Rs 25 billion had been made possible due to the efforts of NAB Lahore officers. Under the captainship of DG NAB Lahore, around 24,300 affectees have been benefited either in cash, plots or ready houses. Whereas, within last two years, 7 Corruption References have been filed in Accountability Courts in which 15,750 affectees are wishful to get justice for their staked Rs 24 billion.

Meanwhile, the NAB Lahore organised a ceremony in the wake of handing over the possession letters of developed plots among affectees of the Pak-Arab Housing Society scam. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA) Khaleequz Zaman and Director Investigation Muhammad Rafi were the chief guests of the ceremony, in which 65 affecttes of Pak-Arab Housing Society received possession letters of ‘Sea Pearl Block’ amounting to approximately Rs 250 million. While addressing the participants, Khaleequz Zaman said that the owners and administrators of Pak-Arab Housing Society enjoy only conditional bail and on the other hand if they fail to fulfill the promises they may face the music again. He advised general public that they should be more vigilant when investing their hard earned money into housing societies.