Murtaza reviews post-rain situation in P&T Colony

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday again visited P&T Colony to find out the problems the people of the vicinity were facing after rain.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab met the residents of the area and asked them about the difficulties they were facing. Speaking on the occasion the adviser said that the Sindh government was with the people in these testing times and would do everything to bring them out of this plight. He ordered the local administration of the area for the quick drainage of the rainwater and for the cleanliness of the area.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that although it was the responsibility of the federal government as P&T Colony was situated in the jurisdiction of the Cantonment area, the Sindh government was fulfilling its responsibilities. The adviser said that it was the same constituency from where in the past a president and a governor were elected, but no one ever cared for the people. He said that the Sindh government always believed in serving the masses.