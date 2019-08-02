Stephanie Frappart: Female to referee UEFA Super Cup

Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul on August 14, becoming the first woman to referee a major men’s match in European competition. France’s Frappart, 35, refereed the Women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands in July, and last season became the first female to officiate a Ligue 1 match. She took charge of April’s game between Amiens and Strasbourg and has since been promoted to the French top flight’s pool of referees on a permanent basis for the upcoming campaign. “I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year’s UEFA Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O’Neal,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. “As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas.