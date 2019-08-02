Child rapist sentenced to jail in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A local magistrate court on Friday sent a man to jail for kidnapping and sexually assaulting several children in Punjab. The court has issued an order for an identity parade of the accused.

According to sources, it was believed that the man had been accused in 29 different cases in different parts of Punjab. 15 cases have been registered against him in Mianwali district, 2 cases in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Layyah district, 1 in the Federal Capital and 2 in Rawalpindi.

The man was identified through CCTV footage obtained by the police and was arrested on Thursday, 1st August in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the accused had kidnapped and sexually assaulted numerous children.

The suspect used to kidnap 10 to 12-year-old girls and in a month he had kidnapped eight children. After assaulting them, he dropped them off to nearby location from where he had picked them.

The accused has been sent to jail for identification.

The victims and other witnesses will be called in for identification.