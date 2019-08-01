Civil-military leaders review outcome of PM’s visit to US

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed satisfaction on his successful visit to the US and acknowledged the vision of President Donald Trump regarding peace in the region as well as relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Chairing a high-level meeting held at the PM Office to review the outcome of his visit to the US and summit-level meeting, the prime minister said that he is convinced that besides being a desire of the US and Pakistan’s leadership, a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship will also add to the regional peace and stability, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Director General ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, Ambassador-at-Large Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior officials.

The meeting also discussed the measures to carry forward the decisions taken during the visit to the execution phase while staying in close coordination with US authorities, including President Trump’s visit to Pakistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Wednesday evening and offered his sincere condolences on the sad demise of the crown prince’s uncle Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, a PM Office statement said. Recalling recent visit of the crown prince to Pakistan, the prime minister conveyed thanks for Saudi Arabia’s strong political and economic support to Pakistan.

While reaffirming the closeness of the bilateral fraternal ties, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reiterated their shared resolve to forge a stronger partnership, covering all aspects of the bilateral relations. The two leaders agreed to maintain close consultations on all issues of mutual interest.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on the way to or back from the visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly session scheduled in September.