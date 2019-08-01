PM congratulates Sanjrani over failure of no-trust move

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in a telephonic conversation after the failure of the no-confidence motion against him. During the conversation, the prime minister said the senators have expressed their firm confidence in Sadiq Sanjrani in the voting over no-confidence motion tabled in the Upper House by the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, in the aftermath of the shocking outcome on Thursday of the no-trust motion against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, regretted that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took advantage of all this brouhaha by the major political parties. “The opposition’s movement has failed. We had said [this would happen] since day one and we met the leaders of the opposition and explained to them that what they are setting out to do is against the prestige of this institution, its stability and is destroying its spirit,” he said. “We went to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house as part of our cultural tradition of visiting other people’s house to discuss matters. He couldn’t help himself and he went ahead and gave a statement which made it seem that we had come to seek his help,” he said. “He hasn’t even been able to help his own self,” he said. “Despite having no political leverage, he used this no-confidence motion for his own politics and I regret that with this, other major political parties were used,” he said. “They did not realise that what they are setting out to do will ultimately affect their own selves adversely,” he added.

He said that the opposition parties undertook the campaign ‘to save their skins from accountability’. He went on to say that Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘uses Islam as a shield, whereas the other opposition parties hide from the accountability drive started by the prime minister’. “Our opposition leaders themselves realised that the vote was wrong and it is with their support that we rendered the no-trust motion unsuccessful,” he added.

The leader of the house in Senate said the government has no hard feelings towards the opposition and that both sides have to move forward together for the benefit of the people. “This is not just Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory, it is the institution’s victory,” he said. “Not only did the outcome ensured that the democracy is stabilised but it did not let the image of the institution be tarnished,” he added.