Result of no-trust move damaging for democracy: PML-N

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the result of the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was damaging for the democracy.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Shehbaz said he believed that the members had been ‘influenced’. The opposition members reduced by 14 as 64 of them stood up in support of the motion to be tabled, he said, adding that what happened in the Upper House is a serious a dent to the democracy.

PML-N senior leader and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said what happened in the Upper House was ‘sad’. “We know who did not vote [in favour of the no-confidence motion],” he claimed.

He said the opposition knew by early Thursday morning that how many votes the no-confidence motion will receive later in the day. “Mostly, people from a certain party ruined it. The forces that wished to save the Senate chairman emerged victorious,” he added.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded to identify and expose the opposition lawmakers who did not vote for their candidate Hasil Bizenjo. “14 betrayers & backstabbers. Should be identified, named, shamed & sorted out,” she tweeted.

In another tweet she said out of the five cancelled votes, four had ‘a clear pattern of double stamping, and one stamped squarely between the two candidates’. The PML-N leader advised the ‘democrats’ to ‘stay strong’ as the truth shall prevail.