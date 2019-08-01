Pakistan formally offers consular access to Jadhav

Pakistan on Thursday said it has formally approached the Indian government with an offer to grant consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal told a weekly press briefing here that complying with a ruling of the International Court of Justice, Pakistan will grant Jadhav consular access. However, New Delhi has yet to issue a response on the matter,” he said, adding that India has been informed that Jadhav can be granted consular access on August 2 (today).

Speaking in New Delhi, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirmed that they had received a proposal from Pakistan. “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of [the] ICJ judgement,” The Economic Times quoted him as saying. Kumair said India will ‘maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels’.

Regarding US Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Islamabad, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has been facilitating the peace process with the Taliban in good faith and as a shared responsibility of the international community to bring peace, prosperity and stability to the war-torn country as well as the entire region. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the Afghan peace process,” he said, adding that matters related to the visit of Taliban are being finalised.

Responding to a question about progress on US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to efforts of the international community for resolution of the dispute. He added that the FO summoned the Indian high commissioner on July 28 and 30 to lodge a strong protest over the ceasefire violations. He criticised Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir, saying that Pakistan firmly protests the move aimed at altering the demographics of the occupied valley. He said that the Indian decision to deploy 10,000 additional troops in the valley is quite alarming, adding that the neighbouring country should stop misguiding the international community.