Mahira opens up about Firdous Jamal’s ‘sexist’ comments

Actress Mahira Khan has opened up about the recent comments made by Firdous Jamal who called her “mediocre” and who should do more “motherly roles”.

The “sexist” remarks received flak from a large number of Pakistani starlets who spoke up in support of Mahira Khan.

In a recent interview, the ‘Humsafar’ star when asked what her initial reaction was said, she did not have any reaction at all. “I did not have any reaction, to be honest. You know I don’t react at all,” she said.

The 34-year-old actress added because the entire industry and her fans reacted to the scenario, she thought it was best to pen down her emotions in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Whenever people criticise, it hurts. But my mother has always taught me to take all of it in my stride,” Khan said adding she has always had the ability to look at the brighter side of things.

“I believe the overwhelming amount of love that I receive outweighs the hate,” she added.

Khan went on to add that overtime celebrities develop a thick skin and get conditioned to all the censure that takes place around them.

Earlier this week, Khan in a post on Instagram said Pakistan’s film fraternity needs to break regressive notions about strong women.

“We are the present,” she wrote in a handwritten note, “What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me. I didn’t ask for it and that makes it even more special.”Expressing gratitude for the support, Khan said, “I’m proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I’m also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That – I will continue to do. Insha Allah.” She further advised the industry and audiences to choose to love in a “world full of hate”.