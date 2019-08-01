Cardi B speaks out after security threat forces her to cancel concert

Rapper and singer Cardi B is breaking her silence. On Tuesday evening, the “Press” rapper took to Instagram to share the sad news that she would be canceling her concert in Indiana. But for a good reason.

“Dear Indiana, I just want to let you know I was in the venue today. I rehearsed and started doing glam,” she began her Instagram caption, alongside a video clip of her rehearsing. “Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was cancelled. My safety and your safety first.”

However, fans of the 26-year-old rapper can rest assured that she will be back on stage and rescheduling her concert.

She stated in her social media post, “I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. I’m so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.”

The show has been rescheduled for September 11. The “Money” singer closed her statement with a heartfelt message: “I love you guys.”

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the venue, later released a statement of its own. “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed,” read the tweet. “These threats are currently under investigation.”

In recent weeks, the Bronx native has been travelling and doing shows all over.

Just last Friday, Cardi was in Nebraska for a concert. She took to Instagram Stories that night to share the exciting news that her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, hit a milestone: she took her first two steps. Sadly, she wasn’t there to see it.

“So, I’m doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet right now, I’ma call you guys right back,'” Cardi began her video clip. “Then Offset calls me and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey, though she’s with Kulture.'”

She continued, “And he calls her… How he witnessed my baby’s first two steps. He always witnesses the good s–t!”

Before signing off for the night, she added, “My baby starting to walk already. I can’t take it. I can’t take it.”

In the last hour, it looked like the 26-year-old star was reunited with her baby girl. “I missed you,” she told her little nugget on Instagram Stories. All in all, it is good to see Cardi B and her fans are safe and sound!