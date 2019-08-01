Decision for petition against Maryam Nawaz to be announced on 27th August

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved on Thursday its verdict regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz as party vice-president.

The petition was filed by the PTI over Maryam’s appointed as one of the 16 Vice Presidents of the Muslim League (Nawaz) party.

The petition stated that a convict cannot hold a party position. This is was a reference to the July 2018 Avenfield case in which Maryam was found to be guilty in the court of law. The case was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Maryam Nawaz has requested the ECP to drop the petition, stating that the Constitution of Pakistan does not restrict convicted individuals from holding party positions.

Maryam was made one of the 16 vice-presidents of the party after a major reshuffle at the start of the year. Maryam, along with her cousin Hamza Shehbaz was appointed as one of the 16 VP’s of the party. Apart from that Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed as the senior vice president of PML-N, while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.