155,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: As many as 155,000 Pakistanis including 110,000 Pakistanis and 45,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said 52,000 pilgrims of government scheme has returned Makkah Mukarma after visiting Madina Munawwara, whereas 8,000 pilgrims of government scheme were still in Madina. The pre hajj flights operation would continue till August 6.

Commenting about Mukamla visa, he said the ministry has nothing to do with the Mujamla visa as it was the discretion of Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan to issue Mujamla visas.