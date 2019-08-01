Making Pakistan clean, green is collective responsibility: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressing clean environment as a collective responsibility, on Thursday said every citizen had the responsibility towards achieving the goal of a clean and green Pakistan.

Addressing at the launch of ‘Plastic-free Pakistan’ campaign here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said a nation-wide awareness campaign was required to involve everyone to make their contribution for a clean environment.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the plastic bag was one of the major reasons causing problems of drainage and mentioned the recent rains in Karachi that choked the entire sewerage system of the metropolitan.

He said climate change was a big challenge for Pakistan for being situated at an environmentally vulnerable region.