PM Imran striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid : Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing the participants of the exhibition of rare photographs related to Pakistan Movement and history, she said during the past one year, the PTI government took multiple steps for bringing stability and now it would focus on development and progress of the country, following the model of State of Madinah.

She said: “Unfortunately we have got physical independence but we are yet to get economic independence.”

She said Imran Khan, with the support of masses, has successfully broken the nexus of two political families who were ruling the country turn by turn, which was a big achievement.

The SAPM appreciated the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications for digitalization of the archives of rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan Movement.

She said the archived photographs were a great asset of the nation which should be displayed to new generations so that they may learn about the great sacrifices, rendered by our forefathers for creation of the motherland.