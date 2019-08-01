Prince Khaled inaugurates 5G service in Makkah

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal launched the fifth-generation (5G) network service with the minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Sawaha.

This is the second phase of the Smart Hajj initiative, which aims to provide innovative services to pilgrims through different digital platforms.

Al-Sawaha submitted a detailed report listing the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s preparations and the new programs for this year’s Hajj season. The report found that the Communications and Information Technology Commission and telecommunications companies have strengthened the network to aid pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

He also reviewed the operational plan for the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, as well as technical preparations.

Al-Sawaha said that the launch of 5G technology in Makkah will create 37 stations distributed in the central region and in the holy sites. To achieve the highest degrees of coverage and speed, 4G networks will be available to enrich the digital experience for pilgrims.

He said that the 5G network comes within the framework of the ICT sector, and is supported by the efforts of all relevant government agencies and private sector organizations.

The launch of the Smart Hajj initiative’s second stage is an extension of the ministry’s innovative efforts made during last year’s season.

The efforts included quality services such as a training platform to instruct those who wish to assist pilgrims, a virtual reality platform to help foreign pilgrims perform their rituals, and a smartphone platform to allow pilgrims to download applications.