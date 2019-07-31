‘Cooperation in diverse sectors to further strengthen Pak-Saudi ties’

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal relations bound in religious, historic and cultural ties.

He pointed out that the two countries stood by each other in testing times and close and frequent contacts at the highest level have been the hallmark of these relations. The speaker said this in a meeting with Turki Abdullah, Saudi Minister for Media who called on him along with a four member delegation in Parliament House this afternoon. Members from the Treasury and Opposition were also present during the call on.

The speaker while taking to the minister expressed his gratitude to custodian of the two Holy Mosques for his personal commitment and interest in promoting fraternal relations between the two nations and the welfare of the Pakistani community in the Kingdom. He said that Pakistan government and people would always stand in forefront to defend any aggression intended to the Holy land. He appreciated the facilitation of Hujjaj at Pakistani airports through Road to Makah initiative. He also expressed his satisfaction on the economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan, the speaker said that his visit had reinvigorated ties between both the countries. He expressed special gratitude to the Saudi government for the royal decree for release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Jails. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations with emphasis on enhancing cooperation between the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia especially legislative bodies of the two countries were also discussed.

Reciprocating to the remarks of speaker National Assembly, Turki Abdullah said that Saudi Arabia attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further diversify them through enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors. He said that His Excellency the King and the Crown Prince had always accorded immense importance to Pakistan and aspired an economically stable Pakistan. He said that Saudi Arabia would always stand by its Pakistani brethren whenever needed.

The Members of the National Assembly present during the call on unanimously expressed their gratitude to the Saudi Government for its support to Pakistan. Syed Naveed Qamar said that Saudi-Pakistan relations had been always exceptional and cooperation needed to be enhanced for gearing up the socio-economic development in the country. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan-Saudi brotherly relations had always been incomparable and suggested for forging unity for addressing issues confronting Muslim Ummah. Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Dr. Haider Ali and Ayub Afridi praised the measured adopted for welfare of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia and economic cooperation between both the countries. They also suggested for raising voice on international forums to resolve Palestine issue.

Earlier, Secretary General Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Akbar Khan called on the National Assembly speaker in Parliament House. Matters related to the ongoing 5th CPA Asia Regional Conference were discussed. Mr. Akbar Khan appreciated the holding of conference which would bring members and parliaments closer. He briefed the speaker on the 64th CPA Conference to be held in Kampala, Uganda in October, this year.