Shehbaz Sharif’s claim of being corruption-free proved false: minister

Provincial Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that corruption of billions of rupees of so-called Khadim-e-Ala had surfaced, who made tall claims to leave politics if corruption of single penny is proved. It has been proved that Shehbaz Sharif will not go to the court in London. He was talking to a delegation of party workers at his office on Wednesday. He said no move of corrupt elements would succeed and they would have to be answerable for their misdeeds. So many realities about the Sharif family are yet to be unveiled, he said, and added that politics of agitation was the only political drama for concealing the corruption. He said that the people had fully recognised the faces of those who looted national exchequers. He said that the PPP and the PML-N used to level allegation and booked each other on the charges of corruption, but now these two political parties were joining hands for hiding their corruption.