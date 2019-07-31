Theatre Wallay introduce singing classes for aspiring artists

Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music, a subsidiary of Theatre Wallay on Tuesday commenced regular singing classes for aspiring singers from the twin cities to train them about the basics of singing including raags and beats.

During the classes students will be taught by professional singers and instruments players about ‘raags’, beats and background information about the musical instruments.

These would be joint classes which would be held twice a week from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at The Farm House in Bani Gala. Registration fee per month is Rs 6,000 while the classes started from Tuesday at The Farm in Bani Gala.

Being a subsidiary of an art group, Theatre Wallay Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music was also conducting classes for various musical instruments including guitar, harmonium, violin, sitar and tabla also underway

Music instruments will also be available from the organisers.

Learning of vocal or instrumental music has always been a one-to-one process where the Ustad directly supervise every single move of the musical taste of his pupil. Ustad sang or played an instrument and the shagird learned by listening and repeating the phrases.

Bringing such recreational activity to the city will not only help the aspiring singers but it will also help the music industry and dying art of classical musical instruments such as ‘tabla’, ‘sitar’ and harmonium.