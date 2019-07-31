Faculty and students of Alhamra Academy participate in Live Music Concert

A colourful celebration of Independence at Alhamra Arts Council continues with full zeal and enthusiasm. In this regard, a vibrant musical event titled Live Music Concert was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, in which teachers and students of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts showcased their outstanding musical skills during the show which met huge round of applause and appreciation by audience.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra Arts Council is a rich cultural institution where lots of efforts are being made day and night for the prosperity and promotion of literature and culture. He further said that our prime destination is prosperous Pakistan for our future generation. It is a matter of pride for us that many students who are trained at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts are highlighting the name of our beloved Pakistan and Alhamra around the world, he added.

Alhamra Arts Council has arranged many colourful cultural events for the celebration of Independence including patriotic songs, speech contests, exhibitions, talk shows, poetry recitations, drama festivals and music programmes to highlight the national identity and patriotism on a huge scale. The celebrations of Independence at Lahore Arts Council will continue until August 14.