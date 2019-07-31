Khushbu Leghari of Singh rocks Islamabad

Musical artist Khushbu Leghari gave a wonderful performance in an evening arranged in her honour by Shah Abdul Latif Social & Cultural Association along with Rawalpindi Arts Council. A large number of people attended the evening including renowned social worker Anees Iqbal while Zahid Jatoi, Dr Qaim Ali Soomro, Amir Hussain, Mumtaz Ali delivered lectures on culture of Sindh and singing of Khushboo Leghari. She presented songs in Sindhi and Urdu language receiving thunder applause. Famous from Sindh Yousaf Leghari also recited his poetry. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion and thanked distinguished guests.