500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive for Guru Nanak’s birth celebrations

The government has granted permission to a special delegation of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib for kick-starting the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The pilgrims, who will participate in the religious ceremony, entered Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing on Tuesday morning. According to the Foreign Office, the pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday, August 1.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, 476 pilgrims reached Nankana Sahib on Tuesday, while the remaining 24 pilgrims will not be visiting.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to the Sikh pilgrims who are part of the caravan on July 26. These visas were granted ‘over and above’ the thousands of visas that Pakistan issues every year under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974, the FO said.

“Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan,” the FO statement read. It recalled that the Pakistani government is taking a number of initiatives, including the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in order to make the upcoming birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic. “Government of Pakistan also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India,” the statement added.

The delegation’s visit comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that steps have been taken to facilitate the Sikh community through the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be opened in November this year. A statement earlier issued by the FO had said that 70 per cent of the construction work on the Pakistani side of the Kartarpur Corridor had been completed.