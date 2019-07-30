Rain exposes WASA’s performance

A few hours of rain completely exposed the performance of authorities at the WASA. The expenditures are in millions but the performance is zero. The roads and streets could not be cleaned even after three days of rain.

General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Gujranwala expressed these thoughts in a press conference at the People’s Secretariat. PPP Secretary Information Sagheer Butt, Malik Zulfikar Bhutto, Sabir Bajwa, Taimoor Dar, Abdullah Zubair and many others were along with him.

In addition to this, they said that Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket holder remained in offices for whole day, but when the streets were filled with water they just confined themselves to their houses. “There are piles of trash everywhere in the city. Owing to rainwater, waterborne diseases are spreading. The sewage is gathered in the streets due to blockage of the sewerage system. People have to pass through this dirty water. Now two weeks are left in Eid, and hoarders have increased the prices of all commodities on their own. The poor is in a difficult situation and the district management is silent,” the general secretary said. He siad the PPP would always raise the problems of the public on every forum.

The gathering also prayed for the army martyrs and other civilians who died in last night’s plant crash in Rawalpindi.