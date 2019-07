Punjab College students bagged top positions in Punjab University BA/BSc 2019. Brilliant student of Punjab College Tooba Afzal clinched 1st position in BA securing 646/800 and Iqra Anmol and Abeeha Fatima bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, securing 682/800 and 673/800, respectively, in BSc 2019 exams.

Position holders attributed their brilliant performance and outstanding successes to their own hard work, teachers’ excellent coaching and guidance and their parents’ prayers.