HIV clams life of another child

A three-year-old HIV positive child, Aslam Rind, son of Eidan Rind, resident of Mir Khan Rind village, located near Ratodero, expired on Tuesday. According to local journalists of the town, the number of HIV positive persons who have so far lost their precious lives has reached to 26 in and around Ratodero. Eidan Rind told newsmen that his son died because of lack of required treatment medicines adding had there been proper treatment facilities in Ratodero his boy would have survived. Meanwhile, three new HIV positive cases were detected at the screening camp in Ratodero’s Taluka Headquarter Hospital due to which the toll of affected children has gone to 798. Out of 33,044 people screened since April 25 when the screening camp was established 975 persons have been found HIV positive out of which 177 are adult and 798 children. However, no case was detected at any of the five outreach sites where only one person came for testing in Lashari village. Meanwhile HIV Treatment Center which is being built at Ratodero by Unicef will be inaugurated in August. This was disclosed by health minister Dr. Azra Pechuho. She said trained doctors will be posted to deal with patients of all age groups. She said that LHWs have been asked to make awareness in the villages around Ratodero so that positive cases could be found and other could be saved.