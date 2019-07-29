Asif Zardari not using AC in prison: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said former president Asif Ali Zardari is not using an air conditioner (AC) in the prison, a private TV channel reported.

Bilawal, who along with his sister Aseefa Bhutto attended the remand hearing of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur, told reporters that he has discovered that his father is not using the AC facility at the prison. “When I and Aseefa went to meet President Zardari in jail, he told us that he himself had the AC shut. When we asked him about this, he replied this was not something big for him. I and Assefa are, though, asking him to use the facility,” he said.

Bilawal mentioned that the former president is not using the AC facility after Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US announced that A-class jail facilities for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will be withdrawn. He said his party has a legacy of battling the dictatorship, adding that and this ‘puppet’ government is no contest for them. “We will not compromise on democracy, 18th Amendment, 1973 constitution and media freedom,” he said.

Bilawal said there were no political prisoners during the past tenures of the PPP. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should pray that my party comes into power as we do not believe in revenge,” the PPP chief said, warning of a severe outcome if the PML-N or Maulana Fazlur Rehman came into power.