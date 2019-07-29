‘Balochistan Media Literacy Workshop’ kicks off

A three-day ‘Balochistan Media Literacy Workshop’ for journalism students has urged over enhancement of journalistic skills to identify the fake image or content.

“We believe that media literacy is equally important along with health and education for a society,” stated by Individual Land (IL) Pakistan, Chairperson Gulmina Bilal at the inauguration ceremony of a three-day workshop on ‘Baluchistan Media Literacy,’ that kicked off at a local hotel in Karachi on Monday. Addressing the workshop participants, she said media would bring the societal change but it needed the pro-active approach to fill the gaps.

It’s the IL initiative to sharpen the journalistic skills to identify the fake or real image or content, how the content driven in making a true story, and what’s the news looks alike, she added.

We are implementing an initiative titled ‘Baluchistan Media Literacy Workshop’ aimed at the capacity building of journalism students and aspiring journalists on modern tools and technology.

The initiative has entered in its second phase, in which a selected group of students are attending the workshop here, she said, who will interact with working journalists of Karachi and visit the newsrooms of media houses for bridging the gaps.

A US journalist Frank Folwell said, “This is the small world for journalism, every time we come to Pakistan with great spirit of journalism, we have the same job to tell truth and fact based information which people need.” He thanked US Embassy for their financial support to this project.

Jason Green, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Karachi also spoke at the occasion and said, “We are very much impressed towards best practices and fact-based journalism.”

The workshop attended by representatives from the US embassy including their spokesperson Krish Das, Saif Jiskani along with other distinguished guests.