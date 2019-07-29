Senators call for steps to ensure safety, security of mine workers

A legislative body of the Upper House of parliament on Monday stressed for steps to ensure safety and security of the mine workers in order to avoid occurrence of accidents in coal mines across the country, particularly in Balochistan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum also discussed the procedure and amount of compensation money being given to the mine workers in case of death or injury during the work.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, here at the Parliament House, expressed dissatisfaction over the unsatisfactory responses given by the officers concerned regarding the questions raised on registration of Afghan nationals, number of mine workers in the country, safety measures, mode of inquiries against contractors who violate the terms, among other issues. It was revealed that the law governing mining was made in 1923 and the country is still managing the affairs with an almost 100 years old law. The problems in dead grants, compensation, low wages, old methods of mining was also touched upon. The committee heard the government officials as well as representatives of mine owners and labourers.

It was observed during the meeting that many of the problems stem from the law being incompatible with the contemporary needs. The committee asked the mines department to give information about number of mines, number of labourers working therein, number of hazardous incidents in last 10 years, safety measures employed, and also decided to discuss the issue in a special meeting.

Regarding the acute shortage of gas in the country, especially in Abbottabad and Quetta, the committee was informed by the SSGC and the SNGPL that both areas are at tail end which results in low pressure and that both the gas distribution companies are bringing new projects to counter the issue.

The committee was told by the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation managing director that there is no agreement about export of salt to India on basis of which it is being sold to them on lower prices. The committee was told that the rock salt from Khewra mines is being sold at same prices to anyone who comes to purchase it, however it remains a fact that Pakistan has not developed its salt as a brand.

Regarding increase in the prices of LNG, the committee was told by OGRA chief that the prices keep fluctuating on the basis of the price of the crude oil imported by PSO and the PLL. The meeting was attended by senators Taj Afridi, Quratul Ain Marri, Mir Kabeer Ahmed, Shammim Afridi, Saleem Zia, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Bahramand Tangi, Lt Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Dr Jehnazeb Jamaldini, Kalsoom Parveen, secretary petroleum, MD PMDC and OGRA chief.