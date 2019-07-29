Ramos-Vinolas wins rain-hit Swiss Open

Albert Ramos-Vinolas cruised to victory over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, on Sunday in the rain-delayed final of the clay-court Swiss Open in Gstaad. After the final started four-and-a-half hours late due to the conditions, the unseeded Spaniard raced to his second career title 6-3, 6-2. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked 85th in the world, went through the tournament without dropping a set. His previous title was in Bastad, Sweden, in 2017. Stebe, a German ranked 455th in the world, was playing in his first career final after a busy weekend. Because of rain earlier in the week, he had to play two matches on Saturday, winning both in three sets.