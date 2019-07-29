‘Arjun Patiala’ — Kriti and Diljit Dosanjh’s film is a huge letdown

The makers of ‘Arjun Patiala’ have obviously thrown caution to the wind and indulged in a care-a-damn attitude. They have given absolute hoots to the critics – a fact that is blatantly spelt out by the end of the film. This screwball comedy, designed as a buddy-cop film, is a huge letdown. You would enjoy the humour if it was intelligently mounted. Unfortunately, with a perfunctorily-designed plot, flippant graphics and absurd gags, the end result is a yawn. The film begins with a struggling director coaxing a prospective producer to back his film. After ensuring the requisite elements for a hit film – one of which is the presence of actress Sunny Leone – the producer green lights the project without even listening to the script. This, despite the fact that the director desperately wants the producer to hear his story. The story is about Arjun Patiala, a judo champion who hero-worships Indian Police Service Officer Amarjeet Singh Gill.