No precedent in Islamic history for forcefully converting others: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his government’s resolve to protect the rights of minorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan claims, there was no precedent in Islamic history for forcefully converting others, and those who do so “know neither the history of Islam nor their religion, the Quran or Sunnah.”

The premier said that Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life was a road map for people to follow till the day of judgment.

He views that the Prophet himself had given minorities religious freedom and protected their places of worship, “because the Quran orders that there be no compulsion in religion”.

“How can we then take it into our own hands to forcefully convert someone to Islam — either by marrying [non-Muslim] women […] or on gunpoint or to [by threatening to] kill someone because of their religion?” he asked.

“All these things are un-Islamic. If God hadn’t given his messengers the power to impose their beliefs on someone, who are we [to do so]?” he asked, explaining that the messengers’ duty was only to spread the word of God.

Addressing a ceremony, PM Imran said that the minorities of Pakistan will be protected and their places of worship will be looked after.

“Hindu temples and Sikh Gurdwaras will be restored and protected,” said the premier.

The prime minister also spoke against radicals and said Islam does not ask for the forced conversion of minorities.

“The mindsets of these radicals should be changed. Islam is a religion of peace, not compulsion. Those who convert others by force do not know Islam at all,” said the premier.

He furthered his speech with examples from the early days of Islam, stating that Pakistan will prosper if it follows the administrative model of the state of Medina.

“Nations without a vision die; our vision should be following Riyasat-e-Medina.”

PM Imran added that a Muslim state’s idea of egalitarianism should be based on the fundamentals of Islam’s first state.

On accountability, the premier said that the “elite” have television and air conditioners in their jail cells while the majority do not even have access to basic education.

The premier stated that since coming to power, he had said that the Riasat-i Madina was the only model for Pakistan, which had been created in the name of Islam.

Imran shared that Allama Iqbal had said that when a Muslim rises, they aspire to this model (the model of the state of Madina), and when they fall, they deviate from this model.

“This is why I want this model to be studied in the country. What was Riasat-i-Madina? We are trying that universities teach courses on the Riasat-i-Madina,” he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran also said that though the government was merely implementing the law against previous leaders, they were raising a hue and cry.

Addressing the ceremony, President Dr. Arif Alvi also reiterated that the ideas of the Riasat-i-Madina be brought to Pakistan.