Boy refuses to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, set on fire in India

Uttar Pradesh: A 17-year-old boy was set on fire by four people in Chandauli district when the boy refused to chant “Jai Shri Ram“.The incident took place on Sunday night and the boy has been admitted in Kabir Chaura hospital in Varanasi.The condition of the boy with 60 percent burns is said to be critical. Chandauli: Family of a 17-yr-old boy, Khalid, alleged he was set ablaze by some people when he refused to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'.SP Chandauli says that boy has given different statements which were found to be false in investigation, eye witness saw him setting himself ablaze.(28.7) pic.twitter.com/KpfaepUGBj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019Chandauli Police has claimed that the boy set himself on fire and not a group of people. They also said that the boy gave contradictory statements. According to ANI, Chandauli SP Santosh Kumar Singh has said both the contradictory statements of the boy are false and he set himself on fire.The SP also added, “He’s admitted in a hospital with 45 percent burns. He had given different statements to different people, so it seemed suspicious. It seemed he had been tutored. Police monitored CCTV footage of places he had mentioned and found that he had not been at any of those places.” According to Chandauli’s SP Santosh Kumar Singh, the victim gave two different statements. The minor earlier said that he went for a run to Maharajpur village where he met four men who dragged him to a field and set him on fire.SP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “The victim was referred to BHU where he changed his statement and told the inspector that four men on a motorcycle kidnapped him and took him to Hateeja village.”