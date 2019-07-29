Court adjourns hearing of drugs case against Rana Sanaullah until August 9

Special Central Court (SCC) on Monday extended judicial remand of PML-N Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sana Ullah for 11 days in drugs case.

Judge Khalid Bashir of SCC took up the case for hearing Monday. The court has sought detailed copies of challan from ANF authorities on next hearing. The case will now be heard on August 9.

During the hearing, the PML-N leader’s lawyer stated that his client is a cardiac patient and needs medication from his home.

The court asked the lawyer to submit a written response and the statement of Anti-Narcotics Force and jail officials will be taken on record as well.

During the hearing, the former law minister Punjab said that Shehryar Afridi had alleged he has his video, adding that it wasn’t a part of the challan.

Sanaullah said that no statement was recorded against him.

Earlier, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif came to the court to meet Rana Sanaullah but police didn’t allow his vehicle inside.

PML-N workers also brawled with police outside the courtroom.