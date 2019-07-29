Hearing of drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah resumed

A special Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Court in Lahore on Monday resumed hearing of a drug smuggling case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah .Justice Khalid Basheer is scheduled to preside over the hearing of the case, according to reports. In this regard, the Anti Narcotics Force’s (ANF) Lahore team has submitted a 60-page challan in the court and has accused 6 suspects, including Sanaullah.Moreover, PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached the court to meet Sanaullah. The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate rewarded him a judicial remand.ANF had seized a large quantity of drugs from the possession of Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million. The former provincial law minister has been alleged of carrying out business with drug smugglers, who had links with banned outfits.