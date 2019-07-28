Watch Taika Waititi play mumbling Hitler in trailer for ‘JoJo Rabbit’

On Tuesday, shortly after being announced as an official selection for the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, the first trailer for Taika Waititi’s new film JoJo Rabbit was released. The movie hits theatres October 18th. Described as a “World War II satire,” the film follows JoJo, a lonely and bullied German boy who joins the Hitler Youth as its fascist leader rises to power. When JoJo learns that his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic, he must confront his prejudiced and nationalistic beliefs and decide which side of history he’ll be on. Along with directing and writing the film, Waititi also stars in it as a bumbling “imaginary friend” version of Adolf Hitler, who appears in JoJo’s daydreams. In the trailer, as JoJo broods over his low social standing, Hitler quips with a shrug, “Let them say whatever they want!”