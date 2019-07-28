Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for criticising Mahira

Actress Mawra Hocane has called out veteran actor Fidous Jamal for making disgraceful remarks about Mahira Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Mawra Hocane said that taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets.

She said that disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to stop.

“Hope the two minutes of fame were worth it,” she said.

Hocane added that Mahira Khan works extremely hard to be where she is. “It is not easy. So proud of you my @TheMahiraKhan”.

Firdous Jamal had targeted Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she’s not heroine stuff. She’s a mediocre sort of a model. She’s not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She’s over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.” Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebrities have come out in Khan’s support and called out Jamal for his ageist remarks.