‘Dharak Bharak’ from ‘Superstar’ is upbeat and electrifying

Momina & Duraid Films’ ‘Superstar’ has already taken over the social media with the release of back to back songs and the audiences have been waiting anxiously for what the makers have in stores for them next.

The anticipation and social buzz created by the film’s previous releases and promotional tours have certainly made Superstar a frontrunner amongst the other Eid releases this year.

With Noori getting a grand introduction, the audiences were eagerly awaiting and expecting an equally enthusiastic entry for Bilal Ashraf and he does it with a bang. The latest song titled ‘Dharak Bharak’, released by M&D Films shows a chiselled Bilal Ashraf and the stunning Kubra Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The upbeat and electrifying Dharak Bharak not only reveals the chiselled body and six-pack abs of Bilal Ashraf but also the star side of his character Sameer Khan. Bilal is ripped and his transformation should be lauded for making the effort in the ever-changing landscape of Pakistan film industry. His grand entry certainly makes him look like a star in demand. Making a special appearance is Kubra Khan and she hasn’t looked hotter before. The audiences’ hearts are sure to go Dharak Bharak over her dance moves and on-screen presence.

The film’s music has been composed by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan. The song is written by Shakeel Sohail and the beautiful vocals of Shiraz Uppal and Raktima Mukherjee compliment the track immensely.

Produced under the banner of Momina and Duraid films, Superstar is directed by ace director Ehteshamuddin of the Udaari and Sadqay Tumhare fame; dialogues are written by Ali and Mustafa Afridi. The film’s screenplay and music are by the talented Azaan Sami Khan, who previously wowed everyone with his music talent in Parwaaz Hai Junoon. Apart from the lead pair, Superstar boasts a stellar cast including the industry’s bigwigs Nadeem Baig, Jawed Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asma Abbas, Saife Hassan, Alizay Shah, Ali Kazmi and Waqar, and special appearances from the likes of Hania Amir, Saira Shehroz, Osman Khalid Butt, Kubra Khan and Mani. The film will be released on Eid-ul-Azha, 2019 under the banner of Hum Films.