10 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan, Balochistan

Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces, including an officer, were martyred in two separate attacks in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

In the first incident, six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border ambushed a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district.

“Terrorists from across the border [opened] fire … on Pakistan Army border patrolling party […] 6 soldiers embraced shahadat,” a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

The martyred soldiers are Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Mohammad Babar and Sepoy Ahsan. The bodies of the martyred were shifted to the main city of the district, Miramshah, and the injured were shifted to a military hospital in DI Khan. The ambush was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the second incident, four armed forces personnel were martyred when a contingent of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops was fired upon by militants during a combing/sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat, the ISPR said in a second press release.

The troops martyred in Balochistan are Captain Aaqib Javed, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

The martyrdom of six soldiers on the Pak-Afghan border and of four in Balochistan “is the sacrifice Pakistan [is] making for peace in the region”, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

He said that while the security of the tribal areas had been improved with efforts now focused on solidifying the western border, inimical forces were attempting to destabilise Balochistan. “Their efforts shall [InshAllah] fail,” Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the martyred soldiers through a tweet. “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the 10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today,” he wrote. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed the attacks “dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace”. “We shall ensure defence and security of [the] motherland at the cost of our sweat and blood,” a tweet shared by the ISPR DG quoted him as saying. Gen Bajwa also said that it was “time for the world to facilitate regional peace”.

He saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives and condoled with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Captain Aaqib Javed, who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Balochistan, was laid to rest with full military honour in his native town of Sargodha on Saturday night. A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer. On the occasion, floral wreaths, on the behalf of President Arif Alvi and General Bajwa were laid at his grave.

Paying tribute to the martyred captain, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qyreshi said in a tweet, “I want to show the world the face of a young officer Captain Aaqib Javed martyred today who was meant to get married on the 24th of August.”

Islamabad has repeatedly asked Kabul and the command of the NATO forces deployed in Afghanistan to control cross-border infiltration into Pakistan. Pakistani forces have conducted a series of operations against militant groups in the tribal areas along the Afghan border over recent years. While officials say the area has largely been pacified, small scale attacks continue to take place.

The attacks come days after the Pakistani civilian and military leadership discussed the regional security situation and Afghan peace with their American counterparts.

“The US leadership acknowledged the contributions of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and its role [in the] Afghan peace process,” the ISPR chief had tweeted following Gen Bajwa’s talks with top US military officials.

After completing his maiden official visit to Washington earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran had taken to Twitter to assure US President Donald Trump that Pakistan “will do everything within its power” to facilitate the process aimed at ending Afghanistan’s nearly 18-year war. The world owed it to the people of Afghanistan to bring about peace after four decades of conflict, the premier had added.

Naval chief condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan, N. Waziristan

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi condemned the terrorist attacks on armed forces and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families. Paying glowing tribute to the departed souls, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also expressed grief over the martyrdom of the soldiers. “We will eliminate terrorism from the country as the morale of the population is high,” he said. “Enemies of the country will never be successful in their plans.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also condemned the terror attacks. “Coward terrorists have once again attacked the security forces that are making endless sacrifices for our country,” he said.