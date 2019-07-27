Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s bungalow in Lahore’s Gulberg

A bungalow in Gulberg III area of Lahore – believed to be the property of former finance minister Ishaq Dar – was seized on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau on Saturday.

The district government had reportedly issued orders prior to seizure of the property, as directed by the anti-graft watchdog, in connection with the ongoing corruption and assets beyond means investigations against the absconding politician.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials and Model Town assistant commissioner headed the operational proceedings of the seizure of the 4 kanal and 17 marla Hajvery bungalow situated at 7-H Gulberg III.

The assistant commissioner revealed on the occasion that the NAB had given direct and clear orders to seize the property immediately. The bungalow has now been taken under the government’s control.

On July 10, an accountability court recorded a statement of the investigation officer in the assets reference against Ishaq Dar.

NAB Investigation Officer Nadir Abbas recorded his statement in the court, presided over by judge Mohammad Bashir.

Co-accused in the reference, National Bank of Pakistan former president Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi were also present during the case hearing.

Earlier in the case hearing, head of the joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Papers probe, Wajid Zia, had recorded his statement as the prosecution witness. He was later cross-examined by the defence counsels.

A reference was filed by the NAB against Ishaq Dar following the Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017 verdict in the Panama Papers case.