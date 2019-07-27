PM has reprimanded delegation that visited Fazl: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said the delegation that earlier visited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been reprimand by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal minister talked to media and stressed that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani would definitely prevail against the no-confidence motion that has been tabled against him by the opposition.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that PM Imran Khan is not going anywhere due to the opposition’s ‘insignificant’ rallies. The politics of the opposition will be over once Pakistan gets rid of the ongoing economic challenges, he added.

While bashing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, the federal minister said she is the reason behind Nawaz Sharif’s destruction.

“Imran Khan’s US visit was historic as the premier said in his statement in Washington that the US-Iran war will be ruinous. Imran Khan is lucky that his friend has come to power in England.

“The best performance has been given by the Ministry of Railways. I will present myself before the nation on August 24 after completion of my one year as the minister,” he added.