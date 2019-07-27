Heavy rain hits parts of Punjab, KP

Heavy rain in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the early hours of Saturday morning turned weather pleasant.

Several cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sargodha received heavy rainfall while parts of Azad Kashmir also experienced monsoon rain.

According to the Met Office, the heaviest rainfall recorded in Malam Jabba (67mm), Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Kashmir (46mm) and Sialkot (45mm).

Heavy rain caused water overflow in low-lying areas that create hurdles for school-going children and labourers.

On the other hand, nine members of a family sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed due to rainfall.

Meanwhile, four people, three members of a family among them, died of electrocution caused by incessant rains in Gujranwala on Saturday. Rescue sources relayed the incident took place in the Wazirabad neighbourhood of the city.

Two brothers, identified as 14-year-old Saleem and 12-year-old Abbas, received a fatal electric shock as they touched a water pump.

Two siblings among four electrocuted in Gujranwala

Their maternal uncle Liaqat and another person Amir rushed to save them but they too received high electric shocks.

They were all rushed to a nearby medical facility where they were pronounced dead. It is pertinent to mention here that various parts of Punjab province experienced rains over the past 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rains. The Met department said that the spell will continue to pour in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Gujrat, Jhelum, and other parts of the province from Saturday onward.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued on Saturday weather advisory forecasting heavy rain with gusty winds across Sindh province from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Met Office conveyed the advisory to the administration of all the districts of Sindh, calling for precautionary measures in this regard. It said the spell of monsoon rains will begin from Sunday and continue until Tuesday.

The weather department instructed that necessary steps be taken at hospitals across the province with cancellation of leaves of paramedics and other staff.

It said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to spread southern parts during next 24-36 hours.