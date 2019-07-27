Six Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident happened when the soldiers were on regular duty patrolling the border near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan tribal district near the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, Sepoy Ahsan, the ISPR said.