China backs US role to improve Pak-India ties

While backing the US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue, China has said it supports the international community including the United States (US) on playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.

“We support the international community, the US included, on playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here. “We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia,” she said. As a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two countries can live in harmony, she added.

When asked about the completion of the Sukkur-Multan motorway, the spokesperson said the total length of the Sukkur-Multan section of the Peshawar-Karachi motorway is 392 kilometers and it is the biggest transportation infrastructure project under the CPEC and one of its early harvests. “The construction of this project began in August 2016 and was completed on July 23 this year, ahead of the schedule,” she said. “During the construction phase, it created a lot of local jobs – around 29,000 job opportunities and many training opportunities for technicians. After putting into operation, we believe this project will play an important role in the economic and social development of our two countries, especially Pakistan,” she added.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The CPEC is a signature program of practical cooperation between us,” the spokesperson said. “China will work with Pakistan to advance CPEC, continue to enrich its essence and achieve high-quality development. I believe this will bring more tangible benefits to people in our two countries and the neighbouring region,” she added.