Convicted people trying to misguide nation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the people who have been involved in corruption cases are trying to portray themselves as ‘political martyrs’ by appearing on television.

“Convicted people are trying to misguide the nation,” he said while presiding over a meeting of government spokespersons in Islamabad, a private TV channel reported. It was decided in the meeting that the government will adopt a stern approach towards the opposition’s countrywide protest movement against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The prime minister took the participants into confidence over his recent visit to the United States and his high-level huddle with President Donald Trump. “Pakistan is out of an economic crisis and the government is trying to give relief to the people with regards to the basic necessities,” the prime minister said while focusing on the country’s present economic situation. He also directed the government spokespersons to highlight a positive image of the PTI government.

A no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition parties against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also came under discussion during the meeting.

Separately, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and both the leaders discussed bilateral ties and developments in the region, including the Indian-held Kashmir as well as ongoing efforts for Afghan peace.

President Erdogan extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan, a PM Office statement said. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister and Turkish president reviewed progress made in a number of important areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly since prime minister’s visit to Turkey in January 2019. They noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields will be further strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will be held in Islamabad later this year. The prime minister stated that the government and people of Pakistan are looking forward to President Erdogan’s visit for the next meeting of HLSCC.

In the regional context, the prime minister apprised President Erdogan of Pakistan’s steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. The two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Turkey-Malaysia trilateral process.

Meanwhile, talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government is committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country. He said the government is fully focused on improving ‘ease of doing business’ and implementing policies which encourage the investors to invest in various sectors of economy and avail business opportunities in the country. The delegation was led by Chairman Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Huang Weiguo. Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese companies included Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Huafu Fashion, Grace Towel, Zhejiang socks, Baiyuan Machinery, Atexco, Texhong and Black Peony. The top executives/representatives of the Chinese companies briefed the prime minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in the country in various textile-related export sectors.

The prime minister highlighted lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labour in the country. He also assured the delegation that the government will provide every possible support and facilitation to the investors.

Also on Friday, renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamell called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office. Upon arrival, Imran Khan warmly welcomed Maulana Tariq Jameel and his delegation.