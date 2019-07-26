Bodies of man, his wife retrieved from debris after Kaghan landslide

The rescuers engaged in search of people missing in a landslide on Kaghan Highway retrieved bodies of a man and his wife on Friday.

The couple reportedly belonged to Layyah.

The rescue effort has been underway to trace two more people missing in the landslide incident in the area.

The land sliding incident, which closed Kaghan Highway at eight different places due to boulders and debris, was triggered by a lightning strike in the area.

The relief and rescue work launched Thursday still underway to get the highway clear for traffic.

Thousands of people stranded in the area due to the incident passed the night at the road.

Local officials have claimed that the highway will be opened for traffic with the help of heavy machinery by this evening. An official said that the tourists could use the road from Babusar Top to Chilas-Kohistan road for movement.

Thousands visitors stranded in the region as heavy rainfall and cloud burst yesterday caused flooding in local torrents apart of the land sliding at eight different points.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains and strong wind, the electricity poles came down in various parts of Dadu city and its surroundings on Friday evening, suspending power supply to all parts of Dadu city and its surroundings.

Various parts of Dadu district like Wahi Pandhi, Tando Rahim, Gaji Shah, Sawro, Nai Gaaj, Gorakh hills station, Mado, Gozo, Kakar, Khanpur, KN Shah and different parts of taluka Sehwan Bhan Syedabad, Arazi also received heavy rains.

Because of heavy rain at mountains area of Kheer Thar ranges, a local bridge of Wahi Pandhi-Gorakh Hill station was damaged and its part collapsed and it cut the land communication towards Gorakh Hill station which has caused troubles for several tourists of Gorakh hills station. While due to flowing 18 feet high water into Nai Gaaj Nullah after rain at Kheer Thar mountains, various roads like Wahi Pandhi, Tando Rahim and Chhini was flooded at various places and it also troubled for local villagers at Kachho belt.

Various parts of Katacho area along with River Indus also received heavy rains in Dadu district.

On the other hand, thousands of tourists were still trapped in Balakot and Jalkhand after land sliding on Friday.

As per details, the stranded visitors are facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles. The Nullas have also been flooded.

The local administration has called for helicopter service from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rescue work. staff report/