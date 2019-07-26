‘This is hell’: Zimbabweans say economy is worse than ever

Dadirai Tsvakai and her family have taken to combining dinner and breakfast – a meal they now eat just after midnight, if they are lucky to have a few hours of electricity. Then, in the dead of the night, they make a beeline for the local well to grab a place in the line for water.

“I don’t remember the last time I slept at night. Electricity comes back at 11 p.m., that is the only time we can start cooking, ironing, charging our phones, everything. By 4 a.m. it is gone,” she told The Associated Press during an interview lit by mobile phone. It was only 7 p.m. but most of her relatives were sleeping, resting up for the long night of work ahead. Many Zimbabweans who cheered the downfall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe two years ago are aghast to find the country’s economy even worse than before. This is the most serious crisis in a decade, when the once-prosperous nation and its currency largely collapsed into ruin. While Tsvakai and other residents of the capital, Harare, scramble for basic goods whose prices can rise daily from 175% inflation, people in rural areas face growing hunger. About 59% of rural Zimbabweans, or about 5.5 million people, are now food insecure, a report by the government, the United Nations and aid groups said this month. Some people are withdrawing children from school and begging, it said.

One year after winning Zimbabwe’s first post-independence elections without Mugabe on the ballot, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration say they are doing a good job of fixing the economy, along with expanding democratic rights and re-engaging with the West after years of icy relations over alleged rights abuses

“People are very happy,” government spokesman Energy Mutodi told the AP. “They know that the government is trying its best and will overcome.” Mnangagwa has told the ruling party the “hardships” are necessary for a growing economy and that they should begin to ease by the end of the year.

But for many Zimbabweans whose street protests over the economic conditions early this year sparked a violent government crackdown, such statements are nothing more than a mirage.

On social media, a photo of a Mnangagwa 2018 election banner promising to “light up the entire country with electricity” has become a viral hit, if only as a wistful reminder of the hopes that once ran high. Now the sight of Harare residents walking home at dusk carrying firewood and water buckets has become common. Some precariously balance whole logs on their bicycles while wobbling home.

Life has never been so harsh, some said. At a roadside market stall, 30-year old Learnmore Mavhura helped his 9-year old nephew, Lionel, with English homework by the light of a candle.

“I am writing exams tomorrow, this is the only way I can study otherwise I will fail,” said Lionel.

“This is supposed to be a city but we are living like rural people,” said Norah Mukanda, who runs a stall next door. She said she would spend the night in line for water at the well, where enterprising young men charge $4 to hold a place for those who need to sleep instead.