Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games in Japan will have ‘the first sustainable medals in history’

The Olympic medals for Tokyo 2020 will be compiled from recycled consumer devices. With exactly one year to go until the next Olympic Games, it was revealed the environmentally-friendly tokens will look like polished stones. They will be, according to the organisers, the first sustainable medals in Olympic history. 6.2 million mobile phones helped contribute to the prizes for first place, from which 32 kilograms of gold was extracted. In addition, 3.5 tonnes of silver was recovered along with 2.2 tonnes of bronze to make the 5,000 medals for both the Olympics and Paralympics. More than 90 percent of Japanese cities, towns and villages took part in the recycling scheme to produce the medals over the last couple of years. Organisers added the medals are “intended to symbolise diversity and represent a world where people who compete in sports and work hard are honoured”.