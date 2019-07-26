SHC approves Mustafa Kamal’s protective bail in NAB case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday approved Pak Saarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal’s request for protective bail.

On June 22, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Kamal and others regarding the alleged illegal allotment of around 5,500 square yards of commercial land to Bahria Town for a multi-story building.

The SHC heard illegal plot allotment in Clifton case, in which Mustafa Kamal had appealed for interim bail.

The plea stated that an accountability court had issued a notice in relation to allotting 198 plots to hawkers.

Kamal said that after issuing of the notice, the NAB can arrest him any time and it should be stopped from doing so.

The former mayor said that he is willing to face the issue in the court.

Subsequently, the court issued orders for interim bail over bonds worth Rs500,000.

While speaking to media, Kamal said that he did not have any benami accounts and had not stolen “even three rupees”. “I am being issued a notice for a case which has no basis.

“I need to seek bail and this is very shocking for me,” he said, adding: “I have worked with honesty [yet] today I have to go through this situation.”

Kamal claimed that nothing had been proven and he would be acquitted in the case.

“But when I am acquitted no one will pick up that story,” he said, adding that if the allegations against him were proven he should be “hung in a public square”.