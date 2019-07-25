US didn’t ask Pakistan to ‘do more’ this time: FO

The Foreign Office on Thursday said relations between Pakistan and the United States have now been ‘reset’ and that there was no demand to ‘do more’ during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Trump in Washington.

“Nothing happened such as the US asking Pakistan to ‘do more’. Instead, the talks focused on the interests of each side,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal said at a weekly press briefing, adding that Islamabad wants to move forward keeping in view its own interests. “They [the US] talked about their interests and we talked about ours. This is called the diplomatic space,” he said, when asked if the US pressurised Pakistan for putting in more effort on issues of its concern.

Asked whether the release of pending funds of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) came under discussion, he said the two leaders agreed on the intent of close collaboration on multiple matters. “Leaders meet to decide the intent of bilateral relations, whereas the mechanism is sorted out later, which we will do in this case too,” he said.

Dr Faisal said that US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan. He further said that the US, as well as the rest of the world, has acknowledged Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ongoing Afghan peace talks. He admitted that both countries will follow their own interests while moving forward.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement at a joint press interaction with President Trump that Pakistan had tipped off the US on hiding of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, he said, “We had given only the initial lead and we stand by it.”

To a question about the mediation offer by President Trump on Kashmir, he said India’s mature approach is the most required step at the moment. “Pakistan’s peace-based and dialogue-based approach remains the same … we want resolution of Kashmir dispute. It’s India which has to show maturity,” he said. “The only way forward is to [solve issues] through talks. I wish India understands this; maybe it will if Trump mediates,” he said, and condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in Held Kashmir, saying said that New Delhi will have to take a mature approach to resolve the dispute.

About next meeting on operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesman said Pakistan is ready and awaiting response from India on finalisation of dates.

The spokesperson confirmed that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will be granted consular access and the process for this is already underway.

The Foreign Office strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on a ministry bus killing government employees. “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express solidarity with the people of Afghanistan,” it said, adding that Pakistan will continue to support international efforts to restore complete peace and stability in Afghanistan. “We express our condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”