Polls anniversary: PTI marks July 25 as ‘Thanksgiving Day’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday observed the first anniversary of July 25 general election as ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ [thanksgiving day] to commemorate the party’s victory.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is celebrating July 25 as Yaum-e- Tashkkur as on this day last year, aspirations of the masses and Imran Khan’s 23-year-long struggle bore fruit.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said July 25 is the day of victory for the mandate of accountability given by the people of Pakistan to Imran Khan. “This is the day of defeat of those elements who looted and plundered the national wealth and built palaces abroad,” she said, adding that the people have rejected hereditary politics of those using politics for loot and plunder. “On this day, people of Pakistan by electing PTI became part of the mission to rid the country of the menace of corruption,” she said. “On this day last year, those clinging to power generation after generation and those misusing power for personal business interests were thrown out of power,” she said, adding that during past over three decades, two previous ruling families of PPP and PML-N exploited the nation by getting power turn by turn.

While criticising the opposition parties over celebrating ‘ Black Day’, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq termed it a new tactic of the opposition to hide their failure as they want to escape the alleged cases. He said the accused after looting the national exchequer did not feel guilty over it and are even striving hard to divert the attention of the masses by using the tools of public gathering and observing the days. “Black Day and other tactics of opposition cannot defeat the government as the PTI government is taking all significant initiatives in favour of the nation that will definitely change the fate of common man in near future,” he said, and added that the government has started many projects including housing and loan schemes for common man.

While commenting on national economy, Haq said former regimes left the national kitty in the worst condition, adding that the sincere efforts of the incumbent government will strengthen it gradually.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister and head of Central Media Department of PTI Iftikhar Durrani in a tweet thanked workers of the party who struggled for a new future. He also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who selflessly devoted himself for the bright future of the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai said July 25 is being remembered as the day of reposing trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring the country on the path of progress and prosperity. In a statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur, he said the success is due to untiring struggle and devotion of PTI leadership and the people who voted the party to power.